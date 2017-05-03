Pro-Kurdish Party of Turkey appeals to Constitutional Court

The opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey appealed to the Constitutional court on April 16 to annul the results of the referendum granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan new powers.
As Turkish newspaper Sozcu reported, vice president of the main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Fatma Kurtulan noted in the lawsuit, that a number of the Constitutional articles were violated during the referendum, therefore, it is necessary to annul the results of the referendum.
The constitutional referendum in Turkey on the transition from the parliamentary system of government to the presidential system ended with the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters with a slight margin. According to preliminary results, they gained 51.4 percent of the vote.