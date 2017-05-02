News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Incumbent Yerevan mayor: Elective office is not gifted
21:01, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Elective office is not gifted, incumbent Mayor Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who is a mayoral candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told journalists on Tuesday, referring to the claims of mayoral candidate from Yelk bloc, Nikol Pashinyan, on that the office of the head of Yerevan’s Avan administrative district was gifted to him by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. 

Asked about the fact that the opponents call into question his career, claiming that he was appointed to the post thanks to his late father, who was the country’s premier, Margaryan said: “I have been a member of the RPA since 1996. In 2005, I was elected by the residents as the head of Avan administrative district. Elective office is not gifted. Maybe it is them who always wanted to get presents?”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former Armenia ruling party MP: We will tell only the truth in parliament
Asked why Manukyan decided to join PAP, he noted: “The programs of PAP are very close to the entire nation..."
 Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service has new chief
In April 2016, Harutyunyan was designated acting head of this service…
 Newspaper: What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs speak about in Moscow?
The details of this talk, however, are unknown…
 New Armenian parliament's first meeting set for May 18
The announcement came after the Constitutional Court rejected opposition Congress-PPA bloc’s petition...
 Armenia Constitutional Court rejects opposition bloc’s petition
Congress-PPA had formally requested to annul the parliamentary election that was conducted on April 2…
 Attorney: Armenia ruling party controls all 3 branches of power in country
Grigoryan made his concluding remarks at the Constitutional Court hearing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news