Incumbent Yerevan mayor says mayoral candidates’ programs are slogans satisfying the ear

YEREVAN. - Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party have presented slogans instead of pre-election programs for the Yerevan Council election.

Incumbent Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is a mayoral candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforementioned to journalists on Tuesday, having received from journalists the printed version of the programs of the two political forces.

In his words, the aforementioned programs include only slogans, which can be voiced by any Yerevan resident if asked what they would like to see in the city. “We want them to clearly see what steps will be taken,” Margaryan said.

Asked whether he is familiar with the programs, the mayor said: “Yes. But I do not follow slogans. Slogans are designed merely for satisfying the ear of our citizens. Yerevan residents know well who utters pleasant words and who works.”