Margaryan: Did our opponents make use of public tramsport before Yerevan Council election?
21:33, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Did our opponents make use of public tramsport before the Yerevan Council election or did they remember about transport during the election campaign? 

Incumbent Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is a mayoral candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforementioned to journalists on Tuesday, referring to the accusations of mayoral candidate from Yelk bloc, Nikol Pashinyan, with regard to the public transport price hike.

According to Pashinyan, before the Yerevan Council election in 2013, Margaryan assured that the public transport fee won't go up, whereas in July of the same year the mayor already stated that the price hike was possible. Responding to this, Margaryan said: ''Back in 2013, I stated that the public transport fee should not go up. But because the transportation sphere was in crisis, it was necessary to take steps and we made a proposal.  This proposal wasn't accepted. And today, when people say that the tarnsport is in a very bad condition, these opponents, who claimed that the city authorities didn't esnure transport, are first of all those to be blamed for. The transportation sphere needs serious reforms. Our opponents now state that they make use of transport. Are you sure that before the election they made use of transport? Or will they use transport after the election?''

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
