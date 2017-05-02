Russian presidential spokesman presents issues to be discussed by Putin and Erdoğan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday discuss with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the Syrian conflict normalization and issues related to military and technical cooperation, Spokesperson for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said on Tuesday, TASS reports.
''What I can say is that issues on the military and technical cooperation will be on the agenda. These issues are quite sensitive, that is why I wouldn't add anthing else to this,'' Peskov said, responding to the question as to whether the supply of S-400 missile system will be discussed.
The spokesman also noted that a press-conference is schedule to take place after the meeting.
In mid-April, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık stated that Ankara wasn't able to achieve competitive prices and exchange of equipment form NATO allies in buying air defense systems, and thus it considers the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system as an alternative.