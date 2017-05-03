Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor: I fell in love with Armenian

About 40 to 50 non-Armenian students are studying Armenian language, culture, and history at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Australian Professor Michael Stone, who has dedicated his life to Armenian studies and founded and directed for many years the Program of Armenian Studies at the said university, told the abovementioned to SBS of Australia.

Stone started teaching Old Armenian back in 1967. And even though he retired in 2007, he still teaches postgraduate students.

“I fell in love with Armenian,” he noted, in particular.

Together with a group of students, he recently translated a poem from Old Armenian into Hebrew, for the first time.

Professor Stone studied not only Armenian language, but Armenian history and culture which, in his words, has left an impact on the entire region.

Also, Michael Stone spoke about the most ancient testimonies of the Jews’ presence in Armenia and the Armenians’ presence in the Holy Land.