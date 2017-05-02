Peskov: There was no moral preaching at meeting between Merkel and Putin

The talk between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel was very productive, Spokesperson for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, told Russia-1 TV channel.
''A very constructive and sincere exchange of views on the current international and regional issues took place. There was no moral preaching,'' Peskov said.
The official Kremlin spokesman also noted that the economic restrictions weren't discussed during the talks. ''Putin didn't raise the issue regarding the sanctions and repeatedly noted that it was not on the agenda,'' he stressed.
The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel was held in Sochi on Tuesday.