New CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov assumes his office
23:14, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

New Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organziation (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov has assumed his office on Tuesday, the CSTO press-service reports.

''Yuri Khachaturov, who was appointed to the post [of CSTO Secretary General] on 14 April 2017 by the decision of the Collective Security Council, assumed his office on May 2.  

Upon arriving at the CSTO Secretariat, Yuri Khachaturov met with the staff. Referring to the priorities in his activity as a CSTO Secretary General, he pointed out to the most important of them—further strengthening of cooperation between the CSTO member states.

''Our task is to always observe the principle of CSTO: ''One for all and all for one,'' Khachaturov said at the meeting with the Secretariat workers.  

The Secretary General will attend the scheduled session of the Permanent Council of the organization on May 3,'' the statement reads.

Yuri Khachaturov represents Armenian in the CSTO.

Earlier, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan releived Khachaturov of his duties as a Secretary of the National Security Council of the country. 

