Putin and Trump discuss pressing issues on phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump talked by phone on Tuesday.
They discussed a number of pressing issues on cooperation, including prospects for the cooridnation of the actions of Russia and US in the struggle against terrorism in the context of the Syrian crisis and escalation in North Korea. Apart from this, the leaders agreed to hold a personal meeting on the sidilines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, the Kremlin press-service reports.
According to the information, agreement was reached ''to intensify the dialgue between the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries in looking for options enabling to enhance the halting of military actions, giving it a stability and manageability.'' ''The aim is to create prerequisites for launching the real normalization process in Syria,'' the statement reads.
''The situation on the Korean peninsula has also been thoroughly discussed. Vladimir Putin called for restraint and reduction of the level of tension,'' the press-service informed.
Apart from this, Putin and Trump ''expressed willingness to continue communicating by phone.''