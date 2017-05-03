William demands €1.5mn compensation for topless photographs of Kate

Prince William demanded 1.5 million euros compensation over topless photographs of his wife Catherine.

In a statement read at the opening of a criminal case brought over 12 pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing topless, the Prince described the decision to publish the images as “particularly shocking.”

The couple are also demanding a “very significant fine” from France’s Closer magazine for publishing the photographs, taken during a three-day break in France, in September 2012.

The editorial staff of the magazine, however, assures that these photographs do not at all demean Catherine’s dignity. In their words, “beautiful, loving, and modern” couple are shown in these photographs.

Six media representatives, including three photographers, went on trial for alleged invasion of privacy.