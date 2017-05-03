News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
William demands €1.5mn compensation for topless photographs of Kate
09:32, 03.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Prince William demanded 1.5 million euros compensation over topless photographs of his wife Catherine.

In a statement read at the opening of a criminal case brought over 12 pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing topless, the Prince described the decision to publish the images as “particularly shocking.”

The couple are also demanding a “very significant fine” from France’s Closer magazine for publishing the photographs, taken during a three-day break in France, in September 2012.

The editorial staff of the magazine, however, assures that these photographs do not at all demean Catherine’s dignity. In their words, “beautiful, loving, and modern” couple are shown in these photographs.

Six media representatives, including three photographers, went on trial for alleged invasion of privacy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor: I fell in love with Armenian
Australian Professor Michael Stone started teaching Old Armenian back in 1967…
 Trump not visiting New York to save taxpayers' money
I love New York, but going back is very expensive for the country...
115-year-old Spaniard recognized Europe’s oldest person
Currently, the world’s oldest person is Jamaica resident Violet Brown, who was born on 10 March 1900...
 Serj Tankian: I miss every moment
I will miss every moment…
Theresa May eschews headscarf during Saudi Arabia visit (PHOTOS)
Former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher likewise had not worn a headscarf during her trip to this country…
 Gallup: Trump's approval rating falls to minimum during entire presidency
Trump's activity is supported by 37% of respondents while 58% of Americans are against it….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news