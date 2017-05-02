News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Italy's Tolfa passes resolution on Armenian Genocide
23:58, 02.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The community council of the Italian town Tolfa—located not far from Rome—on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The draft resolution was introduced by the Assoaication of Armenians of Rome (Assoarmeni).

Mayor Luigi Landi stated that his small town always respected the memory of the Genocide victims and their tragic fate.

The representatives of the Armenian community expressed gratitude to the city authorities for the humanism in recognizing the historical truth, expressing a wish that this step be followed by commemoration events and further study of history.

Following this, a khachkar (cross-stone) was consecrated in the town park by Armenian Apostolice Church clergyman Tirayr Hakobyan.

''Only strong people with strong historical roots can understand and feel the sorrow of others. One of the tasks of the Armenian people is to overcome the denial of the tragedy. This is possibile only with the support of the countries, whose system of values has justice as one of the key qualities,'' Father Tirayr said in his speech.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?
The president of Georgia visited the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of the country…
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan
Armenians have one seat in the Kurdistan parliament, and another one in the Duhok Provincial Council...
 India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide
By acknowledging Armenian Genocide, New Delhi is provoking Ankara...
 Documentary about Armenian Genocide denial features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial is a first person look at genocide through the eyes of survivors and experts...
 Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide
State Minister for Planning Affairs, Michel Pharaon, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
 Jewish Communities Federation: Czech Rep. was right in recognizing Armenian Genocide
Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news