Italy's Tolfa passes resolution on Armenian Genocide

The community council of the Italian town Tolfa—located not far from Rome—on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The draft resolution was introduced by the Assoaication of Armenians of Rome (Assoarmeni).

Mayor Luigi Landi stated that his small town always respected the memory of the Genocide victims and their tragic fate.

The representatives of the Armenian community expressed gratitude to the city authorities for the humanism in recognizing the historical truth, expressing a wish that this step be followed by commemoration events and further study of history.

Following this, a khachkar (cross-stone) was consecrated in the town park by Armenian Apostolice Church clergyman Tirayr Hakobyan.

''Only strong people with strong historical roots can understand and feel the sorrow of others. One of the tasks of the Armenian people is to overcome the denial of the tragedy. This is possibile only with the support of the countries, whose system of values has justice as one of the key qualities,'' Father Tirayr said in his speech.