News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Expert: Confidence in providing business loans is being restored among Armenia banks
11:52, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Confidence in providing business loans is being restored among banks in Armenia, said Aram Kayfajyan, the head of an investment company, speaking with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, despite the easing monetary conditions, the liquidity accumulated in banks has not gone to the real sector. 

As per Kayfajyan, the reason is Russia’s economic difficulties, which reflect also on Armenia’s economy and its banking sector. 

Even though the funds have not reached the real sector, the demand for government bonds has lowered their interest rates, and this also means the value of paying off national debt. 

“It’s good for economy that money enters into the business; but the banks should monitor their risks,” noted Aram Kayfajyan. “I’m beginning to notice that business loans are gradually increasing [in Armenia].”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian bank representatives and InfoWatch President meet in Yerevan’s Ardshinbank
Ms Kasperskaya also added that the digital technologies have totally changed the models of information security insurance...
 Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)
The Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking...
 Armenia Central Bank issues 4 new gold commemorative coins (PHOTOS)
The “Noah’s Ark” coins were minted in Germany…
 Armenia Central Bank declares Saturday business day
Ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election…
 Global Finance magazine names Ameriabank the Best Bank in Armenia in 2017
All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives…
 27 German banks get involved in Russian money laundering in Europe
At least 27 German banks get involved in Russian money laundering in Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news