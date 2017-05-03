WSJ: Putin and Trump phone conversation lasts about 30 minutes

The phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin lasted over 30 minutes, Wall Street Journal reported quoting U.S. official familiar with the details of the call.
Trump and Putin spoke on Tuesday about resolving the conflict in Syria, in their first conversation since American airstrikes targeted the Assad regime in retaliation for an alleged chemical-weapons attack. They also spoke in favor of organizing a personal meeting within the framework of the G20 summit which will take place in Hamburg on July 7-8.