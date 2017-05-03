News
Wednesday
May 03
News
Newspaper: Reshuffle within Armenia government will go on for long
10:37, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on Tuesday publicized the names of the candidates that renounced their MP mandate, reported Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper. 

“[But] the future composition of Parliament will still undergo changes in the future. The thing is that after being registered as MP, [and] attending the first NA [National Assembly] session, [President] Serzh Sargsyan may send some of the [MP] candidates to the government, appointing [them] to the position of minister, or deputy minister.
“So, the reshuffle within the government will go on for long,” wrote Zhoghovurd.

This text available in   Հայերեն
