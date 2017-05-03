Azerbaijani side fired towards Armenia's Tavush province

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 45 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 640 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

In addition, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense of Armenia, informed that the Azerbaijani side fired fewer shots from shooting weapons toward Tavush Province of Armenia at night.

“We had no losses of any kind,” he added.