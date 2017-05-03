OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission on Thursday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran Region of the NKR, southeast of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova); and Martin Schuster (Germany), a staff member of his office.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.