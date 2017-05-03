News
Armenia emergency ministry, The Fletcher School to collaborate
12:52, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Wednesday received a delegation, led by American Armenian benefactor Aso Tavitian, who is President of the Tavitian Foundation; and Admiral James Stavridis, Dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (The Fletcher School) at Tufts University  in the US. 

The minister presented the makeup and general activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the avenues and prospects for carrying out education programs—by way of the Tavitian Foundation—between the MES Crises Management State Academy, and The Fletcher School. 

After the talk, the guests paid a visit to the MES National Center for Crisis Management.

