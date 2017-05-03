News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Official says Armenia can become Russia companies’ bridge to cooperation with Iran
13:58, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia can become the Russian companies’ bridge to cooperation with Iran.

Aleksandr Pushkin, who heads the Department of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Nizhegorod Oblast (province) of Russia, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

As per Pushkin, who is in Armenia on a business mission, Russia has a great interest in this matter. 

“Within the framework of the business mission, we face the task of smoothing trade and economic relations with Armenia, so that the Nizhegorod Oblast present its products in the republic, to strengthen our relations,” he noted.  

The Russian official also said they were interested in having their companies venture out to foreign markets. 

“In this case, Armenia is a priority direction for our partners,” added Aleksandr Pushkin. “Several more business missions are planned, considering Armenia-Russia cooperation along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Digitization will bring additional businesses
Karapetyan chaired a consultation on the digital development strategy of the country…
 European track-record in attracting investments is passed on to Armenia professionals
The respective EU Twinning project has concluded in the country…
 Criminal case opened into Azerbaijan apples’ illegal imports to Armenia
The State Revenue Committee carried out measures to find out the details of the emergence of these apples in the local market…
 Minister: No Syrian businessman will face any obstacle in Armenia
Issam Nayal, for his part, noted that he is impressed by the foreign economic activity of Armenia and the fact that Armenia is open both for the West and East...
 Dollar exchange rate unchanged in Armenia
The euro, however, fell slightly in the country…
 Armenia government wants to protect employers from employees’ demands?
The culture of negotiation is an attribute of economy, said the official…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news