Official says Armenia can become Russia companies’ bridge to cooperation with Iran

YEREVAN. – Armenia can become the Russian companies’ bridge to cooperation with Iran.

Aleksandr Pushkin, who heads the Department of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Nizhegorod Oblast (province) of Russia, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

As per Pushkin, who is in Armenia on a business mission, Russia has a great interest in this matter.

“Within the framework of the business mission, we face the task of smoothing trade and economic relations with Armenia, so that the Nizhegorod Oblast present its products in the republic, to strengthen our relations,” he noted.

The Russian official also said they were interested in having their companies venture out to foreign markets.

“In this case, Armenia is a priority direction for our partners,” added Aleksandr Pushkin. “Several more business missions are planned, considering Armenia-Russia cooperation along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union.”