Armenian army deputy chief resigns due to health problems

YEREVAN. – Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov has resigned because of health problems, a source told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
According to the available data, 63-year-old Apriamov had not completely recovered after the car accident, which took place on the eve of New Year.
A vehicle had crashed into a concrete column near the bridge being constructed at the North-South Highway, on Yerevan-Yeraskhavan motorway, and ended up in the construction site. The passenger, Apriamov, was taken to the hospital of the Defense Ministry in capital city Yerevan.