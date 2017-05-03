News
Armenian army deputy chief resigns due to health problems
15:47, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov has resigned because of health problems, a source told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to the available data, 63-year-old Apriamov had not completely recovered after the car accident, which took place on the eve of New Year.

A vehicle had crashed into a concrete column near the bridge being constructed at the North-South Highway, on Yerevan-Yeraskhavan motorway, and ended up in the construction site. The passenger, Apriamov, was taken to the hospital of the Defense Ministry in capital city Yerevan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
