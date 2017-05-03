European track-record in attracting investments is passed on to Armenia professionals

YEREVAN. – Capital city Yerevan was the venue Wednesday for a conference on foreign direct investments along the lines of the Twinning project, entitled “Strengthening the investment promotion and investment policy institutional framework of Armenia,” and the official closing ceremony of this project.

The speakers at the conference underscored the implementation of this Twinning project in Armenia, and stressed its effectiveness.

The discussants conferred on the investment climate and opportunities in Armenia, as well as the government support programs.

Within the framework of this 16-month Twinning project, the best European track-record in attracting investments was introduced to Armenian professionals.

The project budget was 810,000 euros, and it was completely funded by the European Union (EU).