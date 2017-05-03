News
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors slams Trump for not recognizing Armenian Genocide
12:25, 03.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has urged the White House to recognize the Armenian genocide.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended sending a letter to President Donald Trump, mynewsla.com reported.

She noted that Trump, like past presidents, stopped short of describing the 1915 events as “genocide”.

Supervisor Hilda Solis said officials should not be “intimidated by the threats that are made by the Turkish government,” which has long denied that a genocide occurred.

The board will also urge the county’s congressional delegates to support House Resolution 220, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, which would formally recognize the genocide.

Representative of the Armenian community Peter Darakjian, told the board there were no local survivors left to share the horror of the genocide, now that a 101-year-old woman had died.

“History seems to repeat itself if it goes unrecognized. Genocide seems to do the same,” Darakjian said. “Enough already, after 102 years.”

Los Angeles County is home to more than 200,000 Armenians.

