Aramyan: Russia fiscal maneuver will not be big problem for Armenia exports
16:12, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The fiscal maneuver of Russia will not be a big problem for Armenia’s exports, said Vardan Aramyan, Minister of Finance of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In his words, the likely decision to increase the VAT in Russia may lead to a rise in the prices of goods, and a reduction in consumption in the country.

“However, our [Armenia’s] exports are so small with Russian standards that, in case of correct introduction of goods, we forever will remain in the Russian market,” added Aramyan.

