Wednesday
May 03
Armenia PM: Digitization will bring additional businesses
14:50, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – Digitization will bring additional businesses and increase capacity, said Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, at a consultation on Wednesday.

The discussants conferred on the prospects for the digital development strategy of Armenia and the respective planned measures, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In this connection, it was noted that a high-level working group was established within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Also, it was stressed that world economy was becoming increasingly digitized, and therefore Armenia likewise needed to present its “digital business card.”

PM Karapetyan underscored the digitization of Armenia’s government entities, and noted that this is a good incentive for improving efficiency of governance.

The Premier added that each and every Armenian governmental department should know its digitization agenda.

To note, a national management council on digital development assistance will be established, and it will be headed by the Prime Minister of Armenia.

