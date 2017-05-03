News
Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines delays launch of flights to Yerevan
15:18, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Turkey’s low cost Pegasus Airlines has delayed the launch of flights to Armenia for an uncertain period, head of Armenia’s civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told reporters.

The company has sent a letter to Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation explaining the delay by technical problems. However, there is still demand for Istanbul flights.

“I think it is not a secret that Armenian citizens are traveling to Istanbul. The company studied the market and decided to work here,” Avetisyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
