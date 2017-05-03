Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines delays launch of flights to Yerevan

Turkey’s low cost Pegasus Airlines has delayed the launch of flights to Armenia for an uncertain period, head of Armenia’s civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told reporters.

The company has sent a letter to Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation explaining the delay by technical problems. However, there is still demand for Istanbul flights.

“I think it is not a secret that Armenian citizens are traveling to Istanbul. The company studied the market and decided to work here,” Avetisyan said.