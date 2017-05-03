7,066 Russia citizens arrive in Armenia with internal passports, since February 23

YEREVAN. – Russian citizens no longer need international passports to travel to Armenia, and this procedure is operating with success.

Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, stated the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that ever since February 23, a total of 7,066 passengers with Russian internal passports had arrived in Armenia by plane.

“Russian tourists have an important role in the passenger flow of Armenia, “ added Avetisyan. “Now, when negotiations have ended with the government of Russia and the [respective] agreement is working with success, Armenia will be able to draw more number of tourists from the Russian Federation.”