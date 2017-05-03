Armenia couple that had quintuplets to get about $15 thousand from government (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The government will allocate 1.5 million drams [about $3,095] for each of the five newborns from Metsamor.
Anush Danielyan, press secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, informed about the aforementioned.
“The family will receive 7.5 million drams [about $15,474], from which 2.5 million drams [about $5,158] will be provided directly to the parents, whereas the remaining 5 million [drams; about $10,316] will be transferred to the family fund account—one million [drams; about $2,063] to each [newborn]—that is opened in the name of each child,” noted Danielyan.
As reported earlier, quintuplets—four girls and one boy—were born in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Wednesday.
The parents, who are from Metsamor town in Armavir Province, have named their babies Anna, Tehmine, Lilit, Rosa, and Ara.