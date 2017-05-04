Turkey law enforcement officers shoot at ex-police chief

Police in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, have shot and wounded a former police chief.

Ex-police chief Arif Aygün, who was dismissed some time ago, saw police officers in front of him, and he started running away in fear, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey.

Police ordered him to stop, but he did not, and therefore they shot Aygün in the leg.

The wounded former police chief was hospitalized under police escort.

Later it turned out that an arrest warrant was issued for Arif Aygün, and that this was why he had run away when seeing police officers, and the latter had thought he was a terrorist and fired shots at him.