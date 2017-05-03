Armenia Premier discusses new sources of funding for investment projects

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday chaired a consultation, during which the discussants reviewed the avenues for finding new sources of funding for investment projects and forming investment funds.

The PM was informed about the course of the current respective initiatives and the work being carried out, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Karapetyan instructed to continue working actively with partner countries and organizations, and to clarify the mechanisms for the activities of joint investment funds.