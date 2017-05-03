News
Dollar rises to some extent in Armenia
17:40, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.84/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.96 (down by AMD 0.26), that of one British pound was AMD 625.93 (up by AMD 0.50), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.48 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 264.22, AMD 19,569.91 and AMD 14,403.28, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
