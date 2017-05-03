Assange calls Clinton ‘butcher of Libya’

Russia and Turkey lift trade restrictions

Erdogan: Some participants of Syria talks sabotage settlement

Erdoğan on talks with Putin: What the heart thinks the tongue speaks

Alexander Lapshin experiences health problems

Putin and Erdoğan discuss barriers hindering trade and investments

Armenian PM discusses prospects of tourism industry

Armenia president briefed on creation of unified transport network

8 of 12 Tsarukyan Bloc MP candidates, who withdrew petitions for renouncing Armenia parliamentary seats, get mandates

CEC: New Armenian parliament to hold its first meeting on May 18, 2017

Small plane crashes over busy street in US

Dollar rises to some extent in Armenia

11 MPs from Armenia’s Tsarukyan Bloc withdraw petitions for renouncing parliamentary seats

Armenia Premier discusses new sources of funding for investment projects

Spain’s Cullera formally recognizes Armenian Genocide

7,066 Russia citizens arrive in Armenia with internal passports, since February 23

Aramyan: Russia fiscal maneuver will not be big problem for Armenia exports

Erdogan: Russia and Turkey can influence situation in Middle East

Armenian army deputy chief resigns due to health problems

Armenia couple that had quintuplets to get about $15 thousand from government (PHOTOS)

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines delays launch of flights to Yerevan

Armenia President congratulates Poland counterpart

Ucom director visited “Armath” engineering laboratory in border village of Voskepar

Armenia PM: Digitization will bring additional businesses

2 quakes hit Tajikistan damaging 2 houses

Russia MOD delegation visits Armenia

Official says Armenia can become Russia companies’ bridge to cooperation with Iran

Chinese company buys London's highest skyscraper for $ 1.5 billion

European track-record in attracting investments is passed on to Armenia professionals

Armenia emergency ministry, The Fletcher School to collaborate

Several Armenia MPs that gave up parliamentary seats withdraw their respective petitions

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors slams Trump for not recognizing Armenian Genocide

UK parliament dissolves ahead of election

Expert: Confidence in providing business loans is being restored among Armenia banks

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

WSJ: Putin and Trump phone conversation lasts about 30 minutes

Pro-Kurdish Party of Turkey appeals to Constitutional Court

Newspaper: Reshuffle within Armenia government will go on for long

Global oil prices are up

Azerbaijani side fired towards Armenia's Tavush province

Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor: I fell in love with Armenian

William demands €1.5mn compensation for topless photographs of Kate

Italy's Tolfa passes resolution on Armenian Genocide

Putin and Trump discuss pressing issues on phone

New CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov assumes his office

Peskov: There was no moral preaching at meeting between Merkel and Putin

Russian presidential spokesman presents issues to be discussed by Putin and Erdoğan

Margaryan: Did our opponents make use of public transport before Yerevan Council election?

Armenia CEC refuses to accept complaints of parliamentary election observers

Incumbent Yerevan mayor says mayoral candidates’ programs are slogans satisfying the ear

Incumbent Yerevan mayor: Elective office is not gifted

US is proud of joint achievements recorded since Armenia’s independence, Rex Tillerson says

Italian premier to meet with Putin in Sochi

Greece will not sell gas transmission system to Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Merkel hopes to see Russia sanctions lifted if Minsk agreements are fulfilled

Putin: Russia is ready to assist Germany as chairman of G20

Erdoğan rejoins ruling Justice and Development party

Criminal case opened into Azerbaijan apples’ illegal imports to Armenia

Armenian FM receives delegation of Tavitian Foundation

Vienna hosts Armenian jazz evening

Minister: No Syrian businessman will face any obstacle in Armenia

Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene

Applications on refusal of deputy mandate submitted to Armenia Central Electoral Commission

Dollar exchange rate unchanged in Armenia

Analyst: Questions over Armenia-Turkey rapprochement should be directed to Ankara

Deputy minister: Armenia, Russia discuss place where Permyakov will serve sentence

Swiss special services warn about threat of new terrorist attacks in Europe

Iranian Defense Minister warned against aggression towards Syria

Putin and Merkel holding talks in Sochi

Analyst: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting showed that Baku is inclined to military solution of Karabakh conflict

EU delegation to Armenia grant programs’ coordinator does not accept charge brought against her

US planning to liberate Afghanistan from ISIS in 2017

Most visitors to Georgia were from Armenia

Ambassador: Development of Armenia-Turkey business ties is important to France (PHOTOS)

President Lukashenko: Foreign countries can enter EAEU market via Belarus

Yerevan historical quarter to become tourist center

Armenian Justice Ministry discussing place of imprisonment of Valery Permyakov

Ucom cuts prices for additional HD channels by 25-65%

Hoagland: No information on meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents

Poll: 48% of Russians are ready to vote for Putin's re-election

US State Department issues travel alert for Europe in next 4 months

Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?

Armenia prepares for Sose International Film Festival for 4th time

Yuri Khachaturov relieved from position of National Security Council secretary

White House: Trump will speak with Putin by phone to discuss Syria

3 policemen killed in Cairo police patrol attack

Trump: I will not draw red line in connection with North Korea

Italy, Slovenia musicians to be added to Azerbaijan “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors

Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

8 dead in military plane crash in Colombia

World oil prices are down

Newspaper: Karabakh is convinced that Russia cannot be trusted

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

Armenian couple with fake US passports taken into custody in Jamaica

Lavrov, Tillerson have phone conversation

Pilot in command informs details about emergency situation during Moscow-Bangkok flight

Guinea pig to help New Zealand police struggle against speeding

Trump to meet Palestinian leader in White House

Trump ends interview after question about Obama

Crowd doesn’t allow South African President to speak at May Day rally