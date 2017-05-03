Assange calls Clinton ‘butcher of Libya’

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange named former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a butcher of Libya and blamed her for lies, RIA Novosti reports.
Prior to this, Clinton said in an interview with CNN that the “Russian WikiLeaks” and FBI Director James Comey are guilty of her loss in the presidential election of 2016.
“Two lies in one screenshot: the butcher of Libya--Hillary Clinton--blames "Russian WikiLeaks" while sitting in front of #SheBringsPeace sign,” Assange wrote on his Twitter page, posting the photo of Clinton’s interview.