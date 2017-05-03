News
Wednesday
May 03
8 of 12 Tsarukyan Bloc MP candidates, who withdrew petitions for renouncing Armenia parliamentary seats, get mandates
18:07, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Eight of the 12 MP candidates that were elected to Parliament from Tsarukyan Bloc, and who had submitted petitions to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia with a request for withdrawing their petitions for renouncing their parliamentary seats, have received their mandates. 

The remaining four MP candidates, however, were not given these seats because according to the votes this political force had received in the National Assembly election on April 2, the candidates who got more votes have received their parliamentary mandates.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
