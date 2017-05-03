News
Alexander Lapshin experiences health problems
18:53, 03.05.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin who has been jailed in Azerbaijan is experiencing health problems. His condition has deteriorated sharply, his wife Yekaterina wrote on Facebook.

He is suffering from tachycardia and neuralgia. Alexander has sharp pain in his leg, his wife said. Alexander needs medical examination and treatment in hospital, as he had not been provided with sufficient treatment at a jail medical facility.

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.

 

