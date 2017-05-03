News
Wednesday
May 03
Erdogan: Some participants of Syria talks sabotage settlement
19:11, 03.05.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Negotiations on Syria in Astana should strengthen the truce, but some sabotage this process, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported.

As guarantor countries, Russia and Turkey should approach this issue very sensitively, he said.

“Thanks to the meetings in Astana, at our earliest opportunity, we must strengthen this truce. But some others are spending their energy to sabotage this process,” he emphasized.

The fourth round of negotiations on the Syrian settlement will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
