Putin and Erdoğan discuss barriers hindering trade and investments

During the talks between Russian President President Vladimir Putin an his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, the removal of restrictions hindering the trade exchanges, as well as the possibility of shifting to mutual computations in national currencies was discussed, RIA Novosti reports.
“Special attention was attached to the collaboration in the economic sphere, as well as removal of restrictions and barriers hindering the expansion of trade and investment exchanges. We [also] touched on the possibility of shifting to mutual computations in national currencies,” Putin said.
Apart from this, Putin attached importance to the fact that it was possible to stop the drop in mutual trade: “In the first months of this year slight growth in commodity turnover—about 3 percent—was recorded.”