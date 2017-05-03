News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Show news feed
Russia and Turkey lift trade restrictions
19:17, 03.05.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Restrictions in trade between Russia and Turkey have already been lifted, President Vladimir Putin told reporters after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the same time, he said, restrictions on visa-free travel to Turkey as well as on supplies of tomatoes to Russia will be in force, RIA Novosti reported. Putin did not rule out that Russia is liberalizing trips for Turkish professionals and businessmen.

Erdogan, in turn, said that he had invited Putin to the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, which will be held in Turkey this May.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news