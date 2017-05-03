Russia and Turkey lift trade restrictions

Restrictions in trade between Russia and Turkey have already been lifted, President Vladimir Putin told reporters after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the same time, he said, restrictions on visa-free travel to Turkey as well as on supplies of tomatoes to Russia will be in force, RIA Novosti reported. Putin did not rule out that Russia is liberalizing trips for Turkish professionals and businessmen.
Erdogan, in turn, said that he had invited Putin to the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, which will be held in Turkey this May.