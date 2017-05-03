News
Kurds gain control of 95% of Syria’s Tabqah
23:02, 03.05.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is mainly composed of Kurdish militia, continue the liberation of Syrian city Tabqah from ISIS and have already gained control of 95 percent of the city, RIA Novosti reports, citing YPG bulletin.

“Operation “Euphrates Anger” is going on in Tabqah in full swing. 95 percent of the territory has been cleaned; dozens of ISIS members have been eliminated,” the bulletin of Kurdish militia YPG says.   

According to the Kurdish sources, the remains of ISIS fighters have remained in the districts located on the bank of Euphrates. The storming of these districts is underway.

The liberation of Tabqah and “Syrian capital” of ISIS, Raqqah, is part of the operation “Euphrates Anger” announced by SDF, which kicked off on November 5, 2016.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
