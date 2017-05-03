Pashinyan: Yerevan’s Avan is as native for me as for incumbent mayor

YEREVAN. - Yerevan municipal candidate Nikol Pashinyan doesn’t agree with the view that Yerevan’s Avan administrative district is considered the “native”district of incumbent mayor Taron Margaryan, who is a mayoral candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

During the election campaign held in Avan on Wednesday, Pashinyan told journalists that there is no point in Armenia which is not his homeland and native place.

“Avan district is as native for me as for Taron Margaryan,” the candidate said, noting that he used to live in this district as a student.

Before being elected a mayor, Taron Margaryan was the head of Avan administrative district.