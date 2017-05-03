Peskov: Supply of S-400 to Turkey was touched on during talks between Putin and Erdoğan

The supply of S-400 missile systems to Turkey was touched upon during the talks held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.
“This issue was touched upon like other issues related to the military and technical cooperation. The discussion was held in a positive way,” Peskov said.
The talks on this issue have been held since last winter but the authorities don’t state anything specific. It is only noted that the talks are going on positively and have moved to the final stage, but the stage of signing a treaty has not yet been reached.”
In late April, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık noted that after the talks between Putin and Erdoğan a “joint decision on the upcoming steps in the issue of acquiring Russian anti-aircraft system” may be adopted.
According to the information of sources close to the topic, there are certain issues in the supply of S-400: Turkey wants to get more profitable conditions both on price and supply of parts of the equipment, as well as joint production of some of them, whereas Russia does not yet want to sell the systems, not loading the treaty by additional conditions.