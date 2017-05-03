News
Forum on occasion of 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Iran
20:15, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

A forum entitled “Turkey: Neo-Ottomanism under the banner of foreign policy” was held in the Armenian cultural organization of Tehran “Ararat” Tuesday on the initiative of the Center of Armenian Studies.

The forum was attended by Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan, the parliament representatives, city authorities, experts, as well as Turkish intelligentsia member and photographer Erhan Arık, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his speech, Ambassador Tumanyan underscored the importance of the adoption of the Pan-Armenian declaration on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reflects the common will of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora in the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide and overcoming the consequences of the crime.

 

 

