News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Show news feed
Commander of Southern Military District troops visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
22:31, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The officers and generals under the command of Colonel General of the Southern Military District (SMD) troops, Alexander Dvornikov, laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal flame in Memorial Complex Mother Armenia in Victory Park of Yerevan ahead of the celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War .  

The delegation visited the Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War, as well as the monument and museum dedicated to the Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex, the SMD press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Within the framework of the working visit, Mr Dvornikov checked the readiness of the troops to the summer period of training in Gyumri garrison and Yerevan aviation base.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Forum on occasion of 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Iran
The forum was attended by Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan...
 Spain’s Cullera formally recognizes Armenian Genocide
Cullera has joined the list of over 30 Spanish cities...
 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors slams Trump for not recognizing Armenian Genocide
Trump, like past presidents, stopped short of describing the 1915 events as “genocide”…
 Italy's Tolfa passes resolution on Armenian Genocide
The representatives of the Armenian community expressed gratitude to the city authorities for the humanism in recognizing the historical truth...
 Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?
The president of Georgia visited the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of the country…
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan
Armenians have one seat in the Kurdistan parliament, and another one in the Duhok Provincial Council...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news