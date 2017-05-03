Commander of Southern Military District troops visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

YEREVAN. - The officers and generals under the command of Colonel General of the Southern Military District (SMD) troops, Alexander Dvornikov, laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal flame in Memorial Complex Mother Armenia in Victory Park of Yerevan ahead of the celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War .

The delegation visited the Museum of History of the Great Patriotic War, as well as the monument and museum dedicated to the Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex, the SMD press-service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Within the framework of the working visit, Mr Dvornikov checked the readiness of the troops to the summer period of training in Gyumri garrison and Yerevan aviation base.