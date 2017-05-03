Veolia Djur: New equipment will reduce pollution with waste water in Yerevan by over 50%

YEREVAN. - The new equipment will reduce the pollution with waste water in Yerevan by over 50 percent, General Manager of Armenian water supply operator, Veolia Djur, Christian Lefaix, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The work on the project has already been carried out for over a year and in coordination with the French Development Agency. The company is now starting the commissioning of a new module of preliminary processing of waste water.
“The station will clean almost 100 cubic meters of water per second, this meaning reduction of pollution with waste water by over a half. Of course, this will strongly improve the environmental protection,” he added.