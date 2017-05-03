News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Show news feed
Veolia Djur: New equipment will reduce pollution with waste water in Yerevan by over 50%
22:35, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. - The new equipment will reduce the pollution with waste water in Yerevan by over 50 percent, General Manager of Armenian water supply operator, Veolia Djur, Christian Lefaix, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The work on the project has already been carried out for over a year and in coordination with the French Development Agency. The company is now starting the commissioning of a new module of preliminary processing of waste water.

“The station will clean almost 100 cubic meters of water per second, this meaning reduction of pollution with waste water by over a half. Of course, this will strongly improve the environmental protection,” he added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news