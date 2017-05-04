Attorney Tigran Atanesyan tells about assault: Attackers knew they would never be punished

YEREVAN. – Chamber of Advocates of Armenia can be characterized as an institution with unhealthy environment. Any criticism is ruled out, attorneys are persecuted, news articles are ordered, a smear campaign is organized, while selected attorneys even face disciplinary proceedings, Attorney Tigran Atanesyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Last month Atanesyan and lawyer Armen Soghomonyan were assaulted in his office by School of Advocates Director Simon Babayan, Chamber of Advocates chairman’s advisers Gevorg Mkrtchyan and Vrezh Khachikyan, and attorney Arsen Harutyunyan.

It is unhealthy environment that led to unacceptable process of electing the board of Chamber of Advocates.

“This shows that the pressure and the atmosphere is such that the freedom is jeopardized And, it is natural that the job of lawyers is threatened amid constant pressure and persecutions. The body, which is supposed to protect us, has become our number one rival. In addition, the situation in social networks is rather unpleasant and serious as well. A network of 20-30 “trolls” has been assigned by the Chamber to attack the critics. An atmosphere of fear has been created which led to an atmosphere of insecurity,” Atanesyan said.

Speaking about other deficiencies of the Chamber of Advocates, he noted overstaffed departments, recruitment of the relatives of the chairman. Over 26 people are registered as workers of the Chamber at the expense of the attorneys, let alone absolute lack of transparency and lack of information.

“For example, in 2015-16 there were 225 applications for disciplinary proceedings, and only 40 cases have been filed. However, the principle of initiating the cases and punishing attorneys by fines is still unknown,” he said quoting the example of an attempt to deprive lawyer Armen Soghomonyan from a license.

Atanesyan believes that the abovementioned is the reason for an assault on him and attorney Armen Soghomonyan.

“This was not a usual argument that might happen in our country. The matter is that I was attacked by people whom I did not know. This resembles a “squad” that is ready to attack any attorney or any law firm at the order of the chairman of the chamber,” the lawyer emphasized.

He explained that a law firm has a special status, and it is even not subject to a search.

“This was an organized attempt to attack me. I was lucky enough not to be alone in the office. Now they are trying to tell “fairy tales” to avoid the truth,” he said, adding that the attackers were definitely supported by the chairman of the Chamber of Advocates. “There are not idiots and realized the consequences of their actions. Therefore, they were given assurances that no punishment would follow.”

Earlier investigation committee has launched criminal proceedings on beating charges based on the application filed by Tigran Atanesyan and Armen Soghomonyan, while another case was filed by persons who had attacked the lawyers.

Atanesyan said they called police immediately, just 2-3 minutes after the incident occurred, while the assaulters waited for a couple of hours to file a complaint to police, ­­­reporting about “alleged chin fracture”. They also applied to the hospital in Nor Nork district, although the incident occurred in downtown Yerevan.

“It is clear that they were trying to present it as an interpersonal matter”, he said.

Following the incident, chairman of the chamber Ara Zohrabyan said disciplinary proceeding was launched in relation to all six lawyers involved in the incident.

“I am confident that Ara Zohrabyan is behind this. His workers are afraid of their boss, they cannot ‘make a move’ without his approval. His actions are targeted at covering up the reality, showing that he has control of the situation pretending to be a respected chairman. This is not true, we do not respect him at all. It is really sad to tell this. I did not want this to be so. He had to be respected by everyone,” he emphasized.

Asked about their future actions, Atanesyan said they would follow the criminal proceedings and continue “our fight against the disgraceful phenomena.”

“We are going to court, we have already prepared three lawsuits against the Chamber,” Atanesyan said, adding that they also plan to question the diploma of Ara Zohrabyan. “We found out that he had served in the army during the study.”

The attorney assures that their actions would be public, although they are expected to face a tough struggle “given that Ara Zohrabyan has a certain support from state”.

Attorney Lusine Sahakyan represents Tigran Atanesyan in the case launched by the investigation committee.

Talking to Armenian News-NEWS.am Lusine Sahakyan said the charges of beating are unacceptable.

“This is an unprecedented case. Being well aware of the attack on Atanesyan and Soghomonyan, the second criminal case is being launched in other court so that another party could be named an injured party,” she said.

Lusine Sahakyan assured they would fight till the end so that those guilty would be held accountable.

“In fact it was an assassination attempt against Tigran Atanesyan. Armen Soghomonyan suffered serious injuries, everyone saw it,” Sahakyan said.

She does not rule out that it might turn out that Soghomonyan had not been hurt at all. Lusine Sahakyan said that the attackers have no right to be lawyers and should be stripped of their license. The lawyer is also confident that the incident occurred with tacit approval of Ara Zohrabyan, as his behavior and statements as well as interview following the incident proved his engagement.

“This is the result of unhealthy environment in the Chamber,” she assured urging to hold the attackers accountable in order to avoid similar incidents in the future.