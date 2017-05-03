News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Show news feed
Yerevan mayoral candidate Postanjyan holds campaign on white cabriolet
21:21, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Chairman of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party and mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan on Wednesday introduced a new element into her traditional campaign.

Instead of walking in Yerevan yards, Ms Postanjyan toured the central streets of the capital city on a white Mercedes Cabriolet.

“We are starting the tidying up of our country from the capital, the big tidying up from the Republican Party, Taron Margaryan, illegalities, corruption, theft and embezzlement,” Postanjyan said at the outset of the campaign.

During the whole march by cars, Postanjyan—along with her teammates—presented their program with loudspeakers, scanning the name of the party. They urged the citizens to go to polling stations and vote for their party. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Incumbent mayor: Yerevan should be as good as any developed city of the world
In his words, Yerevan will have a stable transport...
 Pashinyan: Yerevan’s Avan is as native for me as for incumbent mayor
Before being elected a mayor, Taron Margaryan was the head of Avan administrative district...
 Margaryan: Did our opponents make use of public transport before Yerevan Council election?
According to Pashinyan, before the Yerevan Council election in 2013, Margaryan assured that the public transport fee won't go up...
 Incumbent Yerevan mayor says mayoral candidates’ programs are slogans satisfying the ear
In his words, the aforementioned programs include only slogans, which can be voiced by any Yerevan resident if asked what they would like to see in the city...
 Yerevan Council member candidate: Municipality spends funds wastefully
Bakhshyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am that Mayor Taron Margaryan hasn’t advanced even by a millimeter in the issue of resolving the transportation issue...
 Yerevan mayor: We will build recycling plant instead of Nubarashen landfill
After the speech, Nubarashen residents came up to the mayoral candidate and raised issues related to power supply, irrigation water, deposits and waste...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news