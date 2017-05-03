Yerevan mayoral candidate Postanjyan holds campaign on white cabriolet

YEREVAN. - Chairman of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party and mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan on Wednesday introduced a new element into her traditional campaign.

Instead of walking in Yerevan yards, Ms Postanjyan toured the central streets of the capital city on a white Mercedes Cabriolet.

“We are starting the tidying up of our country from the capital, the big tidying up from the Republican Party, Taron Margaryan, illegalities, corruption, theft and embezzlement,” Postanjyan said at the outset of the campaign.

During the whole march by cars, Postanjyan—along with her teammates—presented their program with loudspeakers, scanning the name of the party. They urged the citizens to go to polling stations and vote for their party.