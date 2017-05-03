News
Incumbent mayor: Yerevan should be as good as any developed city of the world
22:21, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Yerevan shouldn’t be worse than any developed city of the world, incumbent mayor of Yerevan and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan said on Wednesday, speaking at the meeting with the voters of Yerevan’s Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district.

In his words, Yerevan will have a stable transport. “I assure you that we have experience and a consultant. This process will be launched in several months. Our team tried to find a solution to the city transport issue four years ago but we didn’t manage to. This doesn’t mean that during these years we didn’t do a hand’s turn. During these years we mastered the experience of developed countries of the world,” Margaryan said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
