FBI chief calls WikiLeaks “intelligence porn”

FBI Director James Comey has coined WikiLeaks “intelligence porn.”
He used this phrase talking with the US Senate Judiciary Committee about his bureau’s activities, according to The Washington Post.
Comey differentiated between WikiLeaks, an “important focus” of investigations, and legitimate news sources.
“It crosses a line when it moves from being about educating a public intelligence porn, just pushing out information…just to damage the United States,” he said, later adding, “There’s nothing that even smells journalist about some of this content.”
Comey said the focus of investigations would almost always fall on leakers during legitimate investigations.