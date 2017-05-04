News
Trump and Abbas confirm their intentions to achieve peace in Middle East
12:16, 04.05.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed their commitment to peace in the Middle East during talks in Washington on Wednesday, the White House said.

As it was noted, US and Palestinian leaders met to discuss the achievement of peace in the Middle East and the strengthening of US-Palestinian relations. Both sides confirmed their desire to achieve lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

It was stressed that Trump expressed personal commitment to assisting Israelis and Palestinians in achievement of peace, and added that it can be reached only through direct negotiations between them.

Both leaders confirmed commitment to fight terrorism. They also discussed importance of bilateral cooperation on creation of the Palestinian security forces.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
