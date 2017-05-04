News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.84
EUR
528.96
RUB
8.48
Show news feed
Assassination attempt against Armenia village mayor
11:01, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – There was an assassination attempt Wednesday in Ararat Province of Armenia, and a resident of the province was hospitalized.

At 7:10pm, police received a report from the Artashat town hospital that K. Z., who had gunshot wounds, was brought to this medical center, Police of Armenia news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The police officers that were dispatched to the scene found out that unidentified persons had blocked the path of the car driven by K. Z. with another vehicle and fired shots toward the car, on the motorway leading from Verin Artashat village to Artashat.  

These persons are being searched for. 

And according to shamshyan.com, the mayor of Norashen village, in Aragatsotn Province, was inside the attacked car, and the person that sustained gunshot wounds is his driver.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Vehicle falls into Armenia river, brother and sister die
Another person suffered injuries and was hospitalized…
 Armenia village mayor on assassination attempt: I believe those shots were directed at me, not my driver
Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he had no enmity with anyone…
 Turkey law enforcement officers shoot at ex-police chief
They had ordered him to stop, but he did not…
 3 people killed after collapse at construction site in China
At least three people were killed and five more were injured...
 Small plane crashes over busy street in US
Investigators said the single-engine aircraft took off from Evertt’s Paine Field in Mukilteo...
 Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene
The vehicle was loaded with flour bags, and they fell out completely…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news