Assassination attempt against Armenia village mayor

YEREVAN. – There was an assassination attempt Wednesday in Ararat Province of Armenia, and a resident of the province was hospitalized.

At 7:10pm, police received a report from the Artashat town hospital that K. Z., who had gunshot wounds, was brought to this medical center, Police of Armenia news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The police officers that were dispatched to the scene found out that unidentified persons had blocked the path of the car driven by K. Z. with another vehicle and fired shots toward the car, on the motorway leading from Verin Artashat village to Artashat.

These persons are being searched for.

And according to shamshyan.com, the mayor of Norashen village, in Aragatsotn Province, was inside the attacked car, and the person that sustained gunshot wounds is his driver.