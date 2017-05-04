New York authorities collect over $1 billion in fines

The New York authorities collected a record high $993 million from citizens in fines last year, New York Daily News reported.
Compared to the previous year, the total amount of fines has increased by 7%. According to the statistics, officials handed out nearly 700,000 quality of life fines in the 2016 fiscal year — for littering, dirty sidewalks, noise, illegal vending and a host of other rule breaking.
For three years, the number of violations has spiked by 51%. They brought in $184 million in such fines, up from $150 million the year before.
Parking tickets accounted for 55% of all fines, bringing in $545 million for city coffers.