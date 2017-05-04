News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
New York authorities collect over $1 billion in fines
13:53, 04.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The New York authorities collected a record high $993 million from citizens in fines last year, New York Daily News reported.

Compared to the previous year, the total amount of fines has increased by 7%. According to the statistics, officials handed out nearly 700,000 quality of life fines in the 2016 fiscal year — for littering, dirty sidewalks, noise, illegal vending and a host of other rule breaking.

For three years, the number of violations has spiked by 51%. They brought in $184 million in such fines, up from $150 million the year before.

Parking tickets accounted for 55% of all fines, bringing in $545 million for city coffers.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news