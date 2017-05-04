News
Armenia village mayor on assassination attempt: I believe those shots were directed at me, not my driver
11:49, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Norik Grigoryan, the mayor of Norashen village in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, has no idea who could have made the assassination attempt against him, on Wednesday evening. 

Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he had no enmity with anyone.

“I believe those shots were directed at me, not my driver,” said the village mayor. “I can’t say who they were. I don’t suspect anyone because I haven’t had any enmity, or problem, with anyone.” 

To note, Norik Grigoryan’s driver, Karen Ghazaryan, 33, had sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.

As reported earlier, on Wednesday at 7:10pm, police received a report from the Artashat town hospital that K. Z., who had gunshot wounds, was brought to this medical center.

The police officers that were dispatched to the scene found out that unidentified persons had blocked the path of the car driven by K. Z. with another vehicle and fired shots toward the car, on the motorway leading from Verin Artashat village to Artashat.  

These persons are being searched for.

