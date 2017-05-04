US demands investigation into Azerbaijani opposition blogger's death

The United States notes with deep concern the death of Azerbaijani blogger and activist Mehman Galandarov on April 28 while in the custody of Azerbaijani authorities, State Department reported.

“We urge the Government of Azerbaijan to conduct a full, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Galandarov’s death and to release all activists in Azerbaijan incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the Department noted.

The Azerbaijani authorities claim that Galandarov committed suicide in one of the pre-trial detention centers. In turn, representatives of the opposition noted that he died as a result of torture.